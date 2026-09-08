Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
2h

September 11, 2001...

The Day America Wept.

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cherie's avatar
cherie
1h

I was 43 and living in NYC. We saw the second plane hit in disbelief. The days that followed are a blur of humanity; the smell; and the feeling was surreal. We grieved. What changed? Everything. We lasted 5 more years but could not tolerate nor change the direction of our country. We left 20 years ago. More happened that day to change our people and nation than anyone will ever admit. I am pleased to see you, even so young at the time, understand.

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