“A Bit Strange” — Vatican’s Top Diplomat Rebukes Trump on the Eve of Rubio’s Audience With Pope Leo XIV
Cardinal Pietro Parolin signaled that Pope Leo XIV is open to a phone call with Donald Trump. Hours later, the president repeated his Iran nuclear smear without qualification. Marco Rubio walks into a harder mission than the one he left Washington with.
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Also, tomorrow, Audie Cornish and I are talking Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV, and Marco Rubio’s attempt to reset the broken relationship between the Vatican and the White House.
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