“A Lion Who Knows When to Roar” — Christopher Lamb’s Revelatory Portrait of Pope Leo XIV
Christopher Lamb spent two decades covering the Vatican. His account of Leo’s first year draws on interviews with cardinals, diplomats, and members of the pope's inner circle.
Dear friends —
Before you read today’s essay, one important note:
Anyone who purchases a yearly subscription to Letters from Leo or donates $80 or more from this post will receive a brand-new copy of Christopher Lamb’s American Hope: What Pope Leo XIV Means for the Church and the World.
This offer is available through Wednesday, July 22 at 11:59 PM PDT.
If …