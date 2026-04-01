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Dear friends —

Before you read today’s essay, one important note:

Anyone who purchases a yearly subscription to Letters from Leo or donates $80 or more from this post will receive a brand-new copy of Christopher Lamb’s American Hope: What Pope Leo XIV Means for the Church and the World.

This offer is available through Wednesday, July 22 at 11:59 PM PDT.

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