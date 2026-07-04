Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Donna T. Deal's avatar
Donna T. Deal
1h

Thank you. This article broke my heart, yet made me sing. Pope Leo is the person we need for this time.....

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Tosca Marianne Engisch's avatar
Tosca Marianne Engisch
1h

Love ❤️ is the answer

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