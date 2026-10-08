Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
2h

I admire what the cardinal is doing and will pray for success about this matter and pray for Pope Leo. I will be praying for our nation as well.

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Will Wilson's avatar
Will Wilson
2h

I think I understand what's keeping Pope Leo from even coming to address the United Nations. Smart man.

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