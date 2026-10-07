Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
6h

It was nice to see President Obama at Notre Dame. Through his mother he is Irish ☘️. He will be out campaigning for democratic candidates in a fight for democracy.I will pray for Pope Leo and our nation.

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Pamela Payne's avatar
Pamela Payne
6h

Thank you for introducing me to Fr. Jenkins. I agree with his views that we in the Church must be in the world if we have any chance at making it a better place.

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