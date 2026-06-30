Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
15m

Thank you for the newsletter, Chris. I am glad Pope Leo is modernizing the Catholic Church. It’s good to see changes that are for these times. I will continue to pray for Pope Leo, and this nation.

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