Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon's avatar
Brandon
2h

Hopefully Opus Dei is next

Reply
Share
3 replies
Bridget Collins's avatar
Bridget Collins
3h

Thank you, Pope Leo.

Now the US archdioceses need to start eviction notices.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture