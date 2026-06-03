Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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dee Romero's avatar
dee Romero
11h

I'm sorry everything is being degraded by a point system.

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Jo Ann Delwiche's avatar
Jo Ann Delwiche
10h

Leo leads us as Catholics, not as political agents. Please refrain from pitting Leo against this man who has no regard for human life.

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