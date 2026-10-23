Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denise Copeland's avatar
Denise Copeland
4h

Do you know how confusing this is for parishioners. Further, I don’t know who to trust, making participation in confession impossible. I see Bishop Baron buddying up to Trump. Trump is nothing like the sinners Jesus ran with. Jesus’ sinners were repentant. Their lives changed. Trump is not moved to change, and neither is anyone in his Administration. Jesus washed the Apostles feet. These Bishops and priests are leading Catholics astray. I can’t even trust my priest with my soul because he refers to Bishop Baron during his sermons.

Reply
Share
4 replies
JEB24's avatar
JEB24
5h

What sort of example does this set? Endorsing and fawning over a serial adulterer, convicted fraud, adjudicated rapist and war criminal? Pray for his reform in private or in church by all means but a public boost like this is wrong on conduct alone.

Reply
Share
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture