Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Rebecca Poage's avatar
Rebecca Poage
3h

The bishops would have been better advised to have done an exorcism in the Oval Office.

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E C's avatar
E C
3h

He was invited, and willingly went to trumps White House. Okay.

My question is, what did he think was going to happen? Maybe trump would beg forgiveness or have a confession?

Getting really tired of religious people acting like anything trump does is normal.

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