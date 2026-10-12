Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Bob Alessi's avatar
Bob Alessi
4hEdited

The silence from Vance and Trump isn’t surprising at all considering both of these disingenuous liars use religion as a prop to convey their twisted relationship with their “god”, and what he demands of us with regard to tolerance and empathy.

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
4h

I’m glad they are staying silent, because I’m honestly afraid of what they would say.

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