Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Melinda C Gardiner's avatar
Melinda C Gardiner
6h

Thank you...a great summary. If you read Robert Prevost's doctorate on the role of the Augustinian Prior, which he wrote in his early 30s, you will see this same statement woven throughout: “...authority belongs to the one who listens and only then leads, to the one who learns and only then teaches, always following the one and only Teacher.” This is how he led as prior in Peru, as prior general of the Augustinians for 12 years, and as bishop in Chiclayo. Of course he will lead as Vicar of Christ in the same way! Synodality has been woven into who he is from the beginning of his work as a young priest & missionary in Peru.

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Margaret Benson's avatar
Margaret Benson
7h

What great insight and summary of this Consistory.

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