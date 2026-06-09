Make A One-Time Gift to Support My Work

Pope Leo XIV walked into Madrid’s Cathedral of Our Lady of Almudena on Monday evening and told the people gathered there to tear down their walls.

He drew the image from the cathedral’s own legend. During a season of persecution, the story goes, an image of the Virgin was sealed inside the wall of Madrid’s ancient citadel, and it was found centuries later, intact, only after part of that wall fell away.

The reunion of a mother and her people became possible, the pope said, precisely because a barrier had come down. The fall of a wall can bring confusion at first, he allowed, and it can also open new possibilities and clear the ground for something to begin again.

Pope Leo XIV smiles as a child reaches for his face during the closing event of the Madrid leg of his apostolic journey to Spain on June 9, 2026. The American pope drew vast crowds across the capital before continuing on to Barcelona. (Vatican Media)

Then he turned to the walls of our own moment. Many of them protect no one, Leo told the room. They “divide, separate, and isolate,” and people keep them standing because they would rather not face whatever waits on the other side. “To build something new, beautiful and lasting,” he said, “we must be willing to tear down walls.”

That plea closed a remarkable stretch of days, one that carried the first U.S.-born pope from one enormous Spanish crowd to the next. It is also the through-line I kept hearing across the whole trip, the same builders’ language Leo had been pressing all week in Madrid, where he has rebuked the politics that turns neighbors into threats.

All of it unfolded during the pope’s final hours in a country he had taken by storm — a stretch that would end, of all things, with a private greeting for Bad Bunny.

Across the city, at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid’s stadium, some 80,000 people filled the stands for what the pope called “a great hymn of faith.” He pushed back gently on the idea that institutions are built on metrics. “Numbers, data, and facts alone are insufficient for building community,” he said. “Our hearts must sing.”

Pope Leo XIV stands before some 80,000 people gathered at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium for a meeting with the Archdiocesan community of Madrid on June 8, 2026. The pope called the evening “a great hymn of faith.” (Vatican Media)

He urged the city’s Catholics to leave their familiar circles and walk toward the “heart of the city,” reminding them that “truth is symphonic and always surpasses us.” He held up parish and diocesan pastoral councils not as administrative machinery but as spaces where the faithful learn together to listen to the Holy Spirit. Reaching for his encyclical Magnifica Humanitas, he recalled Nehemiah, who once gathered a whole people to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.

He kept circling back to the people who had testified before him that night, among them a migrant family who had found a home in the Church.

“Kindness, even if it comes from just a few, can overcome the fear of many,” he said. Then he ended on an image rather than an argument: “Behold the Church! Behold the music of the Gospel!”

His charge to them was disarmingly simple. “Be, for everyone, like an open Bible. May the word of God be found in your faces and in your lives. Love, indeed, is the language that makes everyone feel at home.”

Pope Leo XIV greets a member of Madrid’s Catholic community after a round of personal testimonies at the Santiago Bernabéu on June 8, 2026. “Kindness, even if it comes from just a few, can overcome the fear of many,” he told the crowd. (Vatican Media)

The next morning, he thanked the volunteers who had built the visit and asked Christians everywhere to carry the “leaven of selflessness” into the world.

He took the image from the parable of the yeast. “Selflessness is like leaven that makes the human, ethical and spiritual dimensions of a society grow,” he said, “and it is a distinctive element of the ‘City of God.’” In a culture that reduces the word “growth” to the language of money, he argued, the Gospel asks something stranger of us: to do good even for those who can never pay us back.

Pope Leo XIV receives a gift from a volunteer at IFEMA Madrid on June 9, 2026, at the closing event of the Madrid leg of his journey. He urged Christians to carry “the leaven of selflessness” into the world. (Vatican Media)

From there, he flew north to Barcelona and stopped first at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross and Saint Eulalia, where he told the faithful that in a world “torn apart by wars and divisions,” they were called to be “witnesses and prophets of unity, of welcome, of harmony and of peace, even at the cost of sacrifice and renunciation.”

Strength, he said, is a matter of communion: “We are strong because we are united, and we are united because we are animated by the same Spirit.” His charge to the city was a single phrase — to become “builders of unity.”

Somewhere over Spain, Leo slipped into the cockpit and sat with the Iberia pilots ferrying him across the country, trading a few words at the controls.

What struck me across the whole visit is simpler than any single homily. Pope Leo is winning the culture.

I do not use that phrase lightly. We are told constantly that the West has lost its appetite for faith, that the “culture war” belongs to the cynics and the algorithm. Then a soft-spoken Augustinian shows up in one of Europe’s most secular capitals and the numbers refuse to cooperate with the decline narrative.

More than 1.2 million people poured into central Madrid for his Mass and Corpus Christi procession on Sunday, the largest gathering of his pontificate and one of the biggest crowds a pope has drawn anywhere in a Europe that drifted from the pews generations ago. The night before, around 600,000 young people packed a Madrid plaza for a vigil, chanting that they were the pope’s own youth.

Families wait behind barriers to greet Pope Leo XIV outside the Cathedral of the Holy Cross and Saint Eulalia in Barcelona on June 9, 2026. In a heavily secular Spain, the pope drew some of the largest crowds of his pontificate. (Vatican Media)

Leo had joked on the flight over that Spain’s young people would probably choose Bad Bunny over him. The Puerto Rican superstar happened to be playing his own run of shows in the city that same week.

By the weekend, the pope was filling the bigger rooms. A 70-year-old Augustinian priest outdrawing a global pop act in a secular capital tells you something about the staying power of this papacy.

The rivalry turned out to be friendly. In his final hours in Madrid, after the Bernabéu event, Leo met privately with Bad Bunny and his family for a brief greeting — trap and transcendence in the same room, two figures who have each drawn Donald Trump’s public scorn.

When Leo strode into the Bernabéu to that wall of sound, I posted that he looked like a man accepting his party’s nomination for president of the United States.

I meant it as a crack about the optics. It is also a fair measure of his star power. He may be the only figure on the planet who can gather a million strangers and hold them in something like peace. And no other American alive commands a room the way he now does.

That last part deserves to be said plainly. Robert Prevost of Chicago is, at this moment, the finest thing the United States sends out into the world. The shy kid from the South Side, who spent decades as a missionary in Peru and still seems faintly surprised to find himself dressed in white, has quietly won over a watching planet.

His witness is an invitation to the rest of us. American influence abroad has come to mean tariffs, threats, and the cold arithmetic of force. Here instead is an American whose authority runs on mercy, the dignity of every person, and the plain nerve to look at a divided people and tell them to take down their walls.

This is a moment for the rest of us to reclaim the better meaning of our own citizenship and to take Pope Leo XIV as a guide for what it can still look like to be an American.

At Letters from Leo, we stand with the millions in Madrid and the countless others of goodwill who believe that the human heart is still drawn toward beauty, toward mercy, and toward a love that refuses to wall anyone out. The crowds in Spain were not an accident. They were a hunger answered.

In an age that profits from cruelty and rewards division, this community remains rooted in a faith that builds rather than barricades and keeps walking toward the heart of the city instead of retreating from it.

This is the fastest-growing Catholic community in the country because people are starving for something deeper than rage and spectacle. They want courage, truth, and dignity made visible, and right now, with a Chicago-born pope outdrawing the loudest acts in Europe, that hunger has rarely felt more alive.

If you believe this movement matters, Catholics and people of goodwill standing for human dignity against a politics of walls and fear, I am asking you to join us.

If you’d like to invest in our mission, here are three ways you can help during this critical time:

Subscribe as a paid member to receive exclusive posts about the life and formation of Pope Leo and help sustain this newsletter.

Donate with a one-time gift to fuel this project’s mission.

Share this post (and Letters from Leo) with a friend who might enjoy it.

Paid members keep this work alive and unlock the full archive, including our biographical series on Pope Leo’s Life & Formation, our reporting on how the pope is reshaping the technology debate in Pope Leo Takes On AI, and the contemplative Sunday Scripture Reflection Series.

Whether you give $5, $10, $25, $100, $1,000, or more, your presence here matters, no matter your faith or your politics.

Thank you for reading. I’ll see you on the road.

Make A One-Time Gift to Support My Work