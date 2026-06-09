Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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M.S. Ocampo's avatar
M.S. Ocampo
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I seriously didn't like how people made a numbers game of Pope Leo vs. Bad Bunny when it was clear that neither wanted to compete against each other. I hope pics of Bad Bunny and Pope Leo get posted.

As a Filipino, it's kinda weird seeing Spain in real life, especially with the royal family. The Papal visit prompted me to research into Spain's history.

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