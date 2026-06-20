Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Judith Crossett's avatar
Judith Crossett
4h

Powerful and moving. I am going to save this one. Thank you.

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Caritas-Hesed's avatar
Caritas-Hesed
4h

Thank you for writing this 🙏🏽

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