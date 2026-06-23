Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Janie 🪡's avatar
Janie 🪡
1h

Collar or not, what is wrong with these morally decrepit people?

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Ron Hogan's avatar
Ron Hogan
37m

“He tended a stranger’s grave because he believed it was the decent thing to do…”

Tending a stranger’s grave could indeed have been a decent thing to do. Taking a picture of his work and sending it to the White House, basically saying “look what I did for you,” smacks of an attempt to ingratiate himself with the president and his family.

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