Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Pediatrics On The Front Line's avatar
Pediatrics On The Front Line
23m

One observation:

Mario Cuomo squared off against Henry Hyde over the issue of abortion in 1984.

Cuomo’s speech was a masterpiece.

His basic position was that a pro-choice stance was NOT a pro-abortion stance.

It is simply a recognition that with respect to pregnancy termination, using legislative means to attain a moral goal is counterproductive.

Time has proven him correct.

The decision belongs with the family, the physician, and the spiritual counselor - not with legislators and judges.

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Carol Cummings's avatar
Carol Cummings
27m

That photo of Talarico is disturbing. Did you intentionally make him look like he has a halo?

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