‘Citizen of the World’ — Elise Ann Allen’s Historic Biography of Pope Leo XIV
The first English-language Pope Leo biography built around three hours of on-the-record interviews with the pope himself — and the years of Peruvian reporting that earned Allen the room.
Dear friends —
Before you read today’s essay, one important note:
Anyone who purchases a yearly subscription to Letters from Leo or donates $80 or more from this post will receive a free copy of Elise Ann Allen’s Pope Leo XIV: The Biography.
This offer is available through Monday, May 25, at 11:59 PM PDT.
If you’ve been considering joining our community, th…