Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Erik J. Ochoa Amaya's avatar
Erik J. Ochoa Amaya
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"As I wrote in June, Leo has spent his pontificate advancing what Francis started," though this is true only insofar as Leo's main priority has been unity, and a complete reversal of the Francis pontificate would cause more disunity. A continuity of his predecessor is more in line with Leo for the sake of unity, but I think we need to wait and see for Leo to form his own pontificate that may well be different than Francis, in both pastoral and theological frameworks.

The Curia, key ecclesiastical choices, and the first red hats will fully reveal Leo's vision for the Church.

If there is one thing I hope Leo improves from his predecessor, is clarity and conviction. Francis was brilliant and inspiring in pastoral theology, but at times the ambiguity when it came to documents left more confusion. There ought to be a balance of accompaniment and truth, I hope Pope Leo can hold both those mediums within the Church.

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