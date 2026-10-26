Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Jimmy LaSalvia's avatar
Jimmy LaSalvia
1hEdited

Nothing is an accident or coincidence. Trump wanted 12 bishops there. 12.

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Diane Assalone's avatar
Diane Assalone
1h

Bishop J, HOW did you NOT SEE THAT COMING!!!!

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