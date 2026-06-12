Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
4h

Thank you for the newsletter, Chris. Unfortunately there are children born in America dying in detention. These facilities are dangerous. I will pray for Pope Leo and the souls who have passed due to these facilities. My prayers are for this those serving in the gulf and all around the world.

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RedRover's avatar
RedRover
19m

Pope Leo’s call to dignity brought to mind that when we devalue human dignity we are feeling none ourselves. Shame, insecurity, fear, yes. But dignity in faith that we are all God’s beloved creation, not so much. Thanks Chris for the opportunity to reflect.

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