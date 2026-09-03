Pope Francis during a general audience in St. Peter’s Square in 2023.

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In the months before his death, Pope Francis told a Spanish bishop not to give in to Opus Dei and accused the people working against him of “mafia-like intrigues,” according to two handwritten letters the Madrid daily El País published Thursday.

The letters went to Bishop Ángel Pérez Pueyo of Barbastro-Monzón, in northeastern Spain.

The first, dated July 13, 2023, ends with an order in the pope’s Argentine Spanish: “¡No cedás!” Don’t give in.