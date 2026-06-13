Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Cherie Anne's avatar
Cherie Anne
7h

Elon has nothing to be proud of in this. What would be amazing is if he actually used these resources to feed the hungry.

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Jayne Docherty's avatar
Jayne Docherty
6h

I am not happy about it especially since people with retirement accounts were forced into buying shares. Plus.... well Musk ... the human Ponzi scheme.

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