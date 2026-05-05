“Endangering a Lot of Catholics” — Trump Smears Pope Leo XIV 48 Hours Before Rubio Meeting
Trump falsely accused the first American pope of wanting Iran armed with nuclear weapons. The smear is a setup for Marco Rubio’s Thursday meeting at the Vatican — and what the Secretary of State plans to ask about Cuba.
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Donald Trump renewed his assault on Pope Leo XIV in radio remarks last night, telling Hugh Hewitt that the first American pope is “endangering a lot of Catholics and a lot of people” because…