Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Will Wilson's avatar
Will Wilson
3h

Thank you, Pope Leo, for leading by example. Thank you, Christopher, for committing to share with us all the important aspects of the papacy as they happen. Much appreciated.

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
3h

Thank you, Pope Leo XIV, for giving us all a place to find and harbor HOPE.

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