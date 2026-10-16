Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Nancy Stone's avatar
Nancy Stone
1h

He does look tired and he raised the host just to his face. But he felt the need to say mass. May God be with him and heal him. Holy Spirit we need Pope Leo.

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Steve Shortt's avatar
Steve Shortt
1h

As someone with a similar lung experience, that he’s up and moving is normal.

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