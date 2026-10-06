Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Mick Hawkins's avatar
Mick Hawkins
3h

Catholics believe that the Eucharist and the Sacrament of Reconciliation are essential to their salvation. Whether the government believes this or not is irrelevant, and it is blatant hypocrisy for it to proclaim Religious freedom and deny it to any group.

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Mick Hawkins's avatar
Mick Hawkins
3h

Surely this is an issue that must unite people of every religion. The Trump government never cases to proclaim itself as brought about by God, but continuously prevents its population from carrying out the essential message of Jesus and every other faith based on love of and service to others.

Catholics believe that the Eucharist and the Sacrament of Reconciliatin

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