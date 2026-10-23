Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Kcinsd🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Kcinsd🏳️‍🌈
3hEdited

In the NCR article, a bishop claims the meeting "was not intended to be political per se." That raises real questions about these bishops' ability to judge their own actions accurately. The meeting looks and smells like partisan politics; it is inherently political. Their denials echo those of right-wing Supreme Court justices, who repeatedly insist that they and their decisions are not political. In both cases, the claims ring hollow.

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Christopher
3h

“a highly inappropriate meeting and an insult to Pope Leo.”

Not to mention an insult to the gospel and Our Lady. Politically obtuse goes almost without saying. But how can they be so spiritually obtuse? Are they not obligated to pray daily the Divine Office, which concludes every day with the Magnificat? Mary doesn´t ask God to protect and bless the powerful, but celebrates their overthrow. "He has cast down the mighty from their thrones." But, no, they pray, we lift him up, etc., like the rest of Trump´s famous court prophets, heretics and idolaters of the state. These guys would have blessed Pontius Pilate at the trial and condemnation of Christ.

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