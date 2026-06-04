Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Eva Camacho Guzman's avatar
Eva Camacho Guzman
9h

I’m happy to say that I pray the Holy Trinity will help the San Antonio Spurs win the Championship! ☺️

Go Spurs Go! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

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Will Wilson's avatar
Will Wilson
9h

Thanks for the break from the heavy stuff of this world, it's sorely needed.

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