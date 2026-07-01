Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robyn Marcus's avatar
Robyn Marcus
38m

Truly RACISM in Action!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Ellis Hankins's avatar
Ellis Hankins
20m

It’s clear what happened, and why. It’s right there in the photograph. Grabbing non-white people for no reason except their skin color and demanding that they prove they are not “illegal,” & sometimes retaining them anyway after they show relevant documentation, is a central part of their Make America White Again project.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture