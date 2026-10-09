Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Liz Scheffler's avatar
Liz Scheffler
3h

Again I read this and see fear with Peter Theil. Pope Leo is focusing on the future where he can see the impacts of uncontrolled AI on the population at large. Theil is using the history of predatory sexual abuse as a deflection against the Pope. When the Antichrist or a tool of the Chinese does not land, we go for the salacious. Yes it is and was terrible, and those who perpetrated should be brought to justice. What Thiel forgets is the Pope is fully capable of concurrently working multiple issues. I really wish I understood why Thiel is so afraid of the Pope’s moral and theological leadership on AI.

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Donna Sinn's avatar
Donna Sinn
3h

We all know P Thiel’s MO

Also Thiel is likely a pedo just like Trump

Thiel is an enormously rich gay man who despises democracy.

Thiel’s perfect governing ideal is feudalism. A pretty clear indication of his desire to be an overlord who makes all the rules.

At the end of the day he is a homely rich guy who is unhappy and likely cannot even remember the last time he really laughed.

Pretty sad.

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