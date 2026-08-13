Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Nancy Stone's avatar
Nancy Stone
13h

I hope I remember this story tomorrow. I always go to mass and Bible study on Thursdays. A guy I know is a huge White Sox fan. I think this was an awesome thing for the White Sox to do.

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Francisco Z.'s avatar
Francisco Z.
13h

Darn— they mitre won!

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