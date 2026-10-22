Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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John Dellaporta's avatar
John Dellaporta
1h

I mean, it’s what they do, right? They protect pedophiles.

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Mike Murray's avatar
Mike Murray
1h

Ten years ago, Hillary Clinton famously used the term "basket of deplorables" to describe Trump's hardcore base: the racists, sexists, homophobes, etc. But ten years ago, she didn't know the half of it, and like the rest of us, she probably had never even heard of JD Vance. By now she knows, as we all do, that the word "deplorable" doesn't work to describe Ramaswamy and Vance and the rest of them: not so much deplorable as despicable.

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