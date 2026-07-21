Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Clarissa Sr., American Grandma's avatar
Clarissa Sr., American Grandma
4h

🕯️ The Data Deception We've Witnessed Before

We’ve seen these old tricks in the years that have passed,

When Cambridge Analytica gathered so fast.

They studied our Facebook to figure us out,

And flooded the zone with their anger and doubt. 📉

Now look at the files that the daylight has shown,

Where Steve Bannon's tactics are heavily known.

He partnered with Epstein to map out the mind,

To see what deep secrets and fears they could find. 🧠

The threat didn't end when the old systems died,

They partnered with Carbyne to gather and hide.

Not just our old "likes," but our real GPS,

Creating surveillance that causes distress. 📡

Now Musk and now Trump bring their wealth to the cast,

With $90 million to put them on blast.

They’re funding these techniques right up to the vote,

To amplify panic they purposely wrote. 💰

But listen, my dears, we are wise to the scheme,

We will not be swept in their data-filled stream.

When pundits start spinning their dangerous thread,

We call out the tactics and use our own head. 🗣️

No matter the millions they spend on the noise,

They cannot treat voters like digital toys.

Together united, our vision is bright,

We won't lose our hope in the middle of night. 🌅

We must teach our neighbors to see through the spin,

For that is the only true way we can win.

Don't let them divide us with panic and fright,

Just stand with the truth and step into the light. 🏮

So stand tall and steady, and vote with your mind,

Leave tricksters and data-collectors behind.

With facts as our lantern, our vision stays clear,

We'll protect our democracy boldly this year. 🇺🇸

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We are the Pro-Democracy Comment-Chain Crew, using our comments to boost pro-democracy leaders and indie media. Advancingthe Algorithm Advantage so truth can grow! ✨🇺🇸🗳️⚖️🕯️🌱

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
3h

Thank you for the newsletter, Chris. I am glad Pope Leo used the psalm. I will continue to pray for Pope Leo and this nation and those who lost their lives in the war with Iran. Most of all I pray this nation and its political struggles with the Doug Wilson who is a white Christian Nationalist.

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