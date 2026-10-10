Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Duke Taylor's avatar
Duke Taylor
2h

The Republican Party is more pro-poverty than pro-life. They must’ve heard someone say the Good Lord loves poor people so they’re working overtime to make sure the Good Lord has plenty to love.

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Our Better Angels's avatar
Our Better Angels
2h

Granted, my first comment was too flip. On a far more serious note, this scares me with respect to the potential response. So I'm begging those who are so furious they might do something rash.

Please understand that violence tends to beget more violence. It should be crystal clear that executing anyone publicly is designed to do just that. They are practically BEGGING for a violent retaliation so they can call in the military or invoke martial law. DO NOT TAKE THAT BAIT!!!!

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