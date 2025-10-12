Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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June M Grifo's avatar
June M Grifo
Oct 13, 2025

At last !!! The church speaks with the voice of Jesus. Praise be to God .

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JoAnn Turner's avatar
JoAnn Turner
Oct 13, 2025

I love Cardinal Czerny’s way of being crystal clear about what he means, to the point of saying, kindly but emphatically, “I can’t answer that question as it’s worded.” He’s very careful about phrasing and word usage, which is so important. I saw him give an interview where the interviewer said that it’s hard for people outside the church to understand the church’s vocabulary and language, and he said, “that’s not the church’s problem,” that any specialized field has its own vocabulary because precision is important.

I recognize this because I have an degree and 3 years of grad school in art history, which has its own vocabulary, the same as my father’s field of engineering has its own specialized vocabulary.

Yes, it’s important for experts to explain what they mean, but that doesn’t mean changing the meaning of what they’re saying to satisfy the general public.

Catechesis and homilies are where the clergy intentionally interpret Scripture and doctrine for the laity. Exhortations are another way of doing that. There are many ways the clergy bring the Gospel to the people, as he says. But the church, like any specialized field, doesn’t really need to answer questions that don’t represent their intentions accurately, as Cardinal Czerny explained in the imbedded interview. I admire his clarity around that.

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