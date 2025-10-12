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Over the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing a series of deeply reported essays that, together, offer the most complete portrait yet of Pope Leo — not just his own life and formation, but also the circle of people he trusts most as he begins his pontificate.

Why? Because if Leo XIV is to be the world’s most credible moral leader in this defining moment for America and the globe, then we need to know the men and women he relies on to carry out his vision.

Today’s essay turns to Pope Leo’s cabinet and to Canadian Jesuit Cardinal Michael Czerny, Leo’s closest advisor on immigration, climate, and a myriad of other social justice issues.

These essays require time and care to produce—so this article, and the rest in the series, will be available exclusively to paying subscribers.

The latest installments:

Part IV explores Pope Leo’s 20-year friendship with Pope Francis.

Part V profiles his closest cardinal confidant, Luis Antonio Tagle.

Part VI examines how his thirty years in Peru will affect his pontificate.

Part VII is a look at Leo’s top Middle East advisor, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

Part VIII is a deep dive into the most powerful woman in Pope Leo’s cabinet and the Catholic Church.

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Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, has emerged as Pope Leo XIV’s foremost advisor on social justice, playing a pivotal role in shaping the new pontiff’s agenda on poverty, migration, and care for creation.

A 79-year-old Canadian Jesuit and veteran of Vatican service, Czerny was one of Pope Francis’s closest advisers and now serves Pope Leo in carrying forward a progressive social vision.

From helping draft Pope Leo’s first major teaching document to spearheading a new “Mass for the Care of Creation,” Czerny’s influence is evident at the highest levels of the church’s new direction.

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Crafting Pope Leo’s Vision: From Exhortation to Creation Mass

One of Czerny’s most significant contributions has been to Pope Leo’s inaugural apostolic exhortation, Dilexi Te (“I Have Loved You”), which focuses on the Church’s love for the poor. Czerny helped carry this text from conception to publication — a project begun under the late Pope Francis and completed under Leo.

At the Vatican press conference unveiling Dilexi Te in October 2025, Czerny stressed that the exhortation “is Pope Leo’s document. It is the magisterium of the Church,” even though Pope Francis had drafted its early sections.

When asked how much of the text came from Francis versus Leo, he insisted, “It is 100% Francis, and it is 100% Leo,” emphasizing the continuity between the two popes’ vision.

“No new pope starts with an empty desk and a clear agenda,” Czerny explained, underscoring how Leo built upon Francis’s work.

Asked whether Leo’s new document — along with the pope’s call for care of creation and welcome for LGBT Catholics — makes him a “liberal pope,” Czerny replied:

“Is the Gospel liberal? I guess that’s my answer.”

Czerny has also been instrumental in Pope Leo’s ecological initiatives, notably the newly created “Mass for the Care of Creation.”

This special liturgy — a set of prayers and readings added to the Church’s missal — was approved by Pope Leo as part of his environmental focus. Cardinal Czerny was a key organizer of the first-ever Mass for the Care of Creation, celebrated by Pope Leo on July 9, 2025, in the gardens of Castel Gandolfo.

In fact, Pope Leo interrupted his summer holiday to preside over the outdoor Mass, sending a powerful message on climate action.

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“By offering this Mass at the beginning of his holiday, Pope Leo is giving a beautiful example of thanking for God’s great gift and praying that the human family learns to care for our common home,” Czerny told Reuters at the event.

He noted that the pope’s decision to break from vacation showed the importance Leo places on environmental stewardship. The new Mass formulary itself was developed with input from Vatican officials, including Czerny, who recalled that the idea builds on a tradition of special Masses for various needs.

It represents the Church’s latest effort to integrate faith with the urgent challenge of climate change.

A Voice for Change in a Time of Transition

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Cardinal Czerny’s outspokenness in Church debates has made headlines, especially during the lead-up to the 2025 conclave that elected Pope Leo.

As cardinals gathered to choose Francis’ successor, some conservatives campaigned on a platform of “unity” — effectively signaling a desire to roll back Francis’s reforms.

Czerny, a champion of Pope Francis’s inclusive vision, publicly pushed back. “It sounds really good,” he said of the unity slogan, “but it means reversal.”

For Francis’s supporters, talk of “unity” seemed a code for undoing the previous pontificate’s changes.

Czerny warned fellow electors that making “unity” the top priority would be “the wrong track for the conclave,” bluntly adding that “Unity cannot be a priority issue” for the Church at this moment.

Instead, he argued, the Church should prioritize diversity and continuation of the pastoral reforms. His frank commentary, given to The New York Times and other media, signaled that the progressive wing of the College of Cardinals sought a pope who would move forward rather than turn back on the path set by Francis.

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In interviews around the transition, Czerny emphasized that the choice facing the Church was not a stark dichotomy between continuity and change, but rather how to carry Francis’s legacy forward in new ways.

“The choice is to go forward, and that includes both continuity and change,” he told CBS News ahead of the conclave, urging a balanced path for the next pope.

Since Pope Leo’s election, Czerny has remained a leading voice articulating the new pontificate’s values.

In a CBS News interview, he praised Leo’s leadership style, highlighting the pope’s humility and listening skills. Leo has a “great ability to listen,” Czerny noted — a talent that makes him uniquely qualified to lead a global church.

He also reminded viewers that the papacy is “not a political position” but a moral and spiritual mission, pushing back on any notion that the pope’s agenda is about partisan politics.

Those comments, coming as Pope Leo began his ministry, reinforced Czerny’s consistent message that the Church must stay focused on Gospel values — caring for the poor, the planet, and all people — rather than power struggles.

Indeed, Pope Leo’s early priorities, from poverty to climate justice, align closely with issues Czerny has long championed, suggesting the cardinal’s counsel is helping to shape the tone of this new pontificate.

Jesuit Roots and a Lifetime of Social Mission

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Czerny’s effectiveness as Pope Leo’s social justice architect owes much to his decades of experience championing the Church’s social mission worldwide.

Born in Brno, Czechoslovakia, in 1946, he immigrated to Canada as a child and later joined the Jesuit order.

For over fifty years, Fr. Czerny worked on the frontlines of faith and justice:

Educator and Advocate: In 1979, he co-founded the Jesuit Centre for Social Faith and Justice in Toronto, where he directed it for a decade to promote Catholic social action. In the early 1990s, after the martyrdom of six Jesuits in El Salvador, he moved to San Salvador to lead the slain priests’ human rights institute, standing with the poor amid civil strife.

Global Humanitarian: From 2002 to 2010, Czerny founded and ran the African Jesuit AIDS Network, coordinating church efforts across nearly 30 African countries to combat HIV/AIDS through pastoral care, education, and health services. This work exemplified his commitment to marginalized communities worldwide.

Vatican Reformer: Pope Francis brought Czerny to Rome, where he served as Under-Secretary for Migrants and Refugees from 2017 to 2022, becoming a key driver of the Vatican’s response to the global migration crisis. Francis made him a cardinal in 2019, recognizing his work to promote social justice in Canada, Latin America, Africa, and Rome. In 2022, Czerny was appointed prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development — the department overseeing issues of justice, peace, human rights, and ecology — placing him at the helm of the very causes he had devoted his life to.

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Now, under Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Czerny continues this trajectory of faith in action. He remains Prefect of the development dicastery and one of the new pope’s most trusted collaborators. Vatican observers note that Leo’s focus on the “integral ecology” of Pope Francis — linking care for the poor with care for creation — is being bolstered by Czerny’s expertise and passion.

Whether drafting speeches, shaping policy, or representing the Holy See at international forums, Czerny functions as Leo’s social conscience: a direct conduit of the church’s commitment to the “least of these.”

In a New York Times profile before the papal election, Cardinal Czerny said he and like-minded church leaders view the recent reforms as “irreversible.”

His work with Pope Leo so far suggests he is determined to cement those reforms in the fabric of the new pontificate.

From the slums and conflict zones he once served to the halls of the Vatican, Czerny’s mission has been consistent — to ensure the Catholic Church stands with the vulnerable and the earth itself.

As Pope Leo’s top social justice adviser, he is helping steer that mission from vision to reality, one exhortation and one initiative at a time, always grounded in the Gospel call to “love the least among us.”

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