Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MaryNYC's avatar
MaryNYC
11m

This is off-topic but Bishop Barron is blaming the tragic suicide of Cambridge professor, Jason Arday on “wokeism.” Barron has really lost his marbles.

https://x.com/bishopbarron/status/2090228192191607219?s=61

Reply
Share
99 Sheep's avatar
99 Sheep
14m

Napa Institute conference this year infused with Opus Dei allied speakers

https://viewbeyondthepew.substack.com/p/speakers-opus-dei-alliances-at-2026

https://viewbeyondthepew.substack.com/p/more-speakers-opus-dei-alliances

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture