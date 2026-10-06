Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Christopher Manion
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Hardly surprising.

For the past nine years, America's Catholic bishops have declared all-out war against two Trump Administrations for cutting off their multi-million dollar payoffs at the Federal Taxpayer Cash Trough.

Since the USCCB's abuse-and-coverup scandals erupted a quarter-century ago, its secular NGO's have waved the "Catholic" brand to get billions from Obama and Biden, even though Federal law requires that their programs contain no religious content.

Unfortunately, our bishops have been a subsidiary of the Democrat Party since Cardinal Gibbons supported Woodrow Wilson in 1916, and then opted to advocate the welfare state in 1919.

Our bishops scandals have driven some 50 million from the pews since the 60's, and our shepherds now rely on mandatory taxpayer cash instead of our voluntary donations, which, they lament, have dried up.

The bishops' anti-Trump campaign will ramp up for the next month. They need the money, and they don't care about alienating an already scandalized faithful. After all, they don't have to run for reelection.

Consider: ever wonder why they never ran this kind of campaign against that "very devout Catholic" but very pro-abortion Joe Biden?

Now you know. It's all about the Benjamins. Big Bucks - and it comes from the Big Blues.

Pray for our shepherds. They're the only bishops we've got.

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