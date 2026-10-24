Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Dr_RichardBairdIII's avatar
Dr_RichardBairdIII
4h

The Bishops picked hate over love. Picked racism, pedophilia and the rich over Jesus. They did not pray for Trump, they pray for hate. All those Bishops need to be defrocked.

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Vicki L Rogers's avatar
Vicki L Rogers
4h

Well done Sisters.

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