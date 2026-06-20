Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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LKS's avatar
LKS
8h

Oh my gosh can I just say how much I LOVE this?!? This is America!! Of my father, mother, grandparents…🥰⭐️☮️🥰

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Jordan Friedman's avatar
Jordan Friedman
7h

I don’t get what’s so remarkable about this. A moderately-liberal American Catholic prelate and a quite-liberal but still very sincerely-believing Shi’a Muslim? It would seem to me that they only might disagree about abortion. What is the “plenty” that divides them? I would argue that they share far more with each other politically and even spiritually than either shares with reactionaries and traditionalists within their own faith traditions.

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