Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
9h

The Cabbage Patch Kid, the brand new Catholic, is a monumentally pompous ass to presume to lecture the pope on Catholic doctrine and matters of faith. Mike Johnson, who is a Christian nationalist, kisses Dirtbag Donnie’s ass every day. He is anything but a Christian.

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Dr_RichardBairdIII's avatar
Dr_RichardBairdIII
8h

The disgraced, far right wing Pillar Substack (same clowns who took Trump’s side over Pope Leo) is ‘reporting’ that many Cardinals are upset at the direction of the consistory. This probably means one racist Cardinal - Dolan most likely- made an off handed comment. Fight back against false reporting and division in the Church! No false Gods!

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