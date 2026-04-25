“Not Overtly Confessional” — Pope Leo XIV’s Indictment of Christian Political Performance
On Saturday, the U.S-born pontiff warned Europe’s centre-right party against using Christianity as a performative act — and against the “digital triumph” that has replaced authentic governance.
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Pope Leo XIV welcomed parliamentarians from the European People’s Party to the Clementine Hall on Saturday morning and laid out …