One Year Later: The True Meaning of an American Pope
Pope Leo XIV was elected one year ago today, on May 8, 2025. I’m republishing my essay from Time on the afternoon of his election — a record of the providential gift no American expected.
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Editor’s note: One year ago today, on May 8, 2025, white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney and the world met i…