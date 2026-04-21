One Year Later, We Are Still Pope Francis’s Legacy
Pope Francis died one year ago on April 21, 2025. I’m republishing my Newsweek essay from the morning of his death — with a prayer that we, and Pope Leo XIV, still carry his mission forward.
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Editor’s note: One year ago today, Pope Francis died at the Casa Santa Marta in Rome. I wrote the essay below for Newsweek …