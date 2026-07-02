Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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HSL's avatar
HSL
8h

Thank you. I’ve been freeloading for months now, reading your insightful and inspiring letters. About time I started to pay a little back. To an outsider, what’s

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Michael McKune's avatar
Michael McKune
8h

Christopher —

Your writings and actions have truly inspired me and resonated in my heart and soul. You give me hope not only for my country, but for my religion and faith.

Times are difficult. It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the hate, greed and cruelty of so many being played out everyday in our lives.

But my touchstone continues to be the words of the Apostle Paul:

“And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love."

Blessing upon you in this important work.

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