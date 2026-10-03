Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
5h

Thank you for the newsletter, Chris. No one should call Pope Leo an idiot. I am against AI. I will pray for Pope Leo and this nation.

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Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
5hEdited

I don’t think AI is conscious. Just my opinion.

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