Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Judy Carpenter's avatar
Judy Carpenter
30mEdited

I’m speaking out on social media and phone calls to my Senators and Representative - and urging others to do so - in objection to President Trump’s recent choice to support Russian oil sales while backing off of intelligence support for Ukraine. These moves are about the most egregious and heart-breaking thing I’ve seen this President do. He has a long history of making deals with Russia. Prayerfully, I hope my words are constructive - fitting of Merton’s “I don’t know …” -

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Lori Stone's avatar
Lori Stone
32mEdited

I'm raising my voice to say: Please, please let the Pope take a much needed break from this crazy world. Let him retreat for the next two weeks. Give him the solitude he deserves. The travel will always be there. He needs to REST at this time and let his body heal. He can still be visible through posting his thoughts and prayers to the world. It takes courage to rest when there is so much to be done and you maybe feel like you can still work. We can wait for the results and for the healing. We are all in prayer for his recovery and having him back in good health is worth the wait. St. Augustine, please give the Pope and those close to him Wisdom to do whatever it takes now to keep him healthy for the long term. Amen 🙏

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