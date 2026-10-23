Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
2h

As a Catholic I am disappointed with these bishops. This is wrong wrong wrong and more wrong.

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Manny's avatar
Manny
2h

Yes, this is repulsive. At a minimum the bishops put their finger on scales of partisan choice. Second it's a disgrace that they showed favor to one of the most immoral men to have ever held the presidency. Third, he thinks they're fools and is only using them. Ask Mike Pence what Trump told him how he views religious people.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/mike-make-pray-trump-reportedly-mocks-pences-religiosity-152748785.html

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