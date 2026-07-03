Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
3h

Thiel hates Pope Leo because he reminds the world of the dignity of human beings, and that it doesn’t rest upon their personal wealth. Pope Leo doesn’t follow the CCP, he follows Jesus Christ and shows how to apply Jesus’s message to all in today’s world. Thiel has a serious delusion he shares with Muskrat (whom Thiel dislikes,) and it is that their wealth endows them with wisdom they don’t have, and that it entitles them to lord it over the rest of us through the misanthropic “philosophy” of Curtis Yarvin.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bananies's avatar
Bananies
3h

Thiel and his ilk really are trying to take us back to the Dark Ages. They want a feudalistic society with themselves as the aristocracy and the rest of us as the serfs. During that time the rulers were constantly trying to bend the Church to their will. It’s history repeating itself.

Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture