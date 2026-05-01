Pope Leo Said He Wasn’t Afraid of the Trump Administration. Neither Should We Be.
April 2026 may go down as one of the most consequential months in the long history between the Catholic Church and the United States — and Letters from Leo was here for every hour of it.
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Before you read on, join 75,000 Americans and sign our letter to President Trump demanding that he apologize for attacking Pope Leo XIV. We’ll deliver it to the president via JD Vance.
Dear…